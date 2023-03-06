Bruce Willis’s Wife Gets Powerful Response After Asking For Dementia Help

In an Instagram post that functioned mainly as a public plea to the paparazzi to keep their distance from Bruce Willis, Willis’s wife Emma Heming Willis included an aside — and the request she made is getting powerful heartfelt responses from those in similar circumstances.

[Note: Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and — as Heming Willis indicates — his fame only increases the challenges she and his caregivers face in getting the movie star from “point A to point B.”]

But Heming Willis also knows that this once simple navigation is now a major challenge not just for her famous husband, but for millions of people stricken by various forms of dementia and, importantly, their caregivers.

So Heming Willis asked for help from people in the comments. It was not just help for Mr. Willis she’s asking for — though she appears open to receiving any valuable tips — but help for anyone and everyone in similar circumstances. What she did with her question was much more than a personal request: Asking her question and using Willis’s fame as a platform, Heming Willis created an instant community where both comfort and practical considerations on dementia caregiving are being shared.

Heming Willis wrote: “To other caregivers or dementia care specialist navigating this world… Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely? Please share below.”

The moving, powerful responses poured forth, a sampling of which are below:

“My mom lived with dementia for seven years until we lost her a few years ago this week. Today would’ve been her 82nd birthday. I can tell you that no two cases of dementia are the same. I know dozens of people whose lives have been affected by a family member with dementia, and all stories are different. Lead with love and lots of patience.”

“I’m honored to be a part of this conversation and I’m so dedicated to seeing it through! You are making a huge difference in your courage to share.”

“How amazing of you to share this information & diagnosis. In a time where no one would blame you for closing ranks, you open your arms instead to all of us who have ‘known’ Bruce and the family for years.”

“I am carrying for my loved one with dementia. I pray everyday to give strength to all who are working with a loved one. May you continue your fight and praying with your platform that we find a cure and some aid to help loved ones to care for the families with dementia.”