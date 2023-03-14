Brooke Shields Goes Braless in Plunging Tuxedo, Cradles Brendan Fraser’s Face

Hollywood movie star Brooke Shields (Pretty Baby, The Blue Lagoon, Endless Love) turned heads at the Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair magazine. The famous 6-foot-tall model and actress rocked a shiny black custom-made tuxedo by designer Pamella Roland.

Swipe the photo below to see Shields cradling the face of Oscar winner Brendan Fraser (The Whale), going cheek to cheek with comedic actress Wanda Sykes, and partying with tennis champ John McEnroe and his rock star wife, Patti Smyth. Shields’ fans are going wild over her tuxedo suit. More than one replied: “Classy.”

Just a few days prior to the big party, Shields stunned in another provocative suit at the TIME Women of the Year event in Beverly Hills. The pink-bra with high-waist pantsuit is by designer Dodiee; matching pointy stilettos by Ferragamo.

Swipe above to see Shields between Oscar nominees Angela Bassett (Wakanda Forever) and Cate Blanchette (Tar).

Get ready to see more of Shields: she will appear next in the upcoming Netflix romcom Mother of the Bride with Miranda Cosgrove (Despicable Me, iCarly, School of Rock) and Benjamin Bratt (Coco, Miss Congeniality, Traffic).