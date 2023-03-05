Brittany Snow Flaunts Cinched Waist in Clingy Cutout Dress, ‘Smoke Show’

Hollywood star Brittany Snow is known for her roles in TV series including American Dreams and Almost Family, and in movies including John Tucker Must Die, Hairspray, and the Pitch Perfect film franchise with fellow singers Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson, and Elizabeth Banks, among others.

Get ready to see more of the 36-year-old Florida native. She’s turning heads on the red carpet as she promotes her new movie, Parachute. Snow directed and wrote the script.

As seen above and below, Snow flaunted her cinched waist in a clingy double cutout dress at the Hollywood Critics Association awards ceremony. As one fan replied: “Smoke show!”

When Snow shared the close-up photo above, she described her look as “‘giving ballet robot showing you to the board meeting; and that’s exactly what I wanted.”

Get ready to see more of Snow: she’s reportedly working on a new thriller, Stripped, in which she plays a high priced escort who leads the protagonist, a married young professional, “down a dark path of deception and murder.”