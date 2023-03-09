Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Goes Braless in Open Top, Teases ‘New Love Story’

British actress Simone Ashley is best known for her role as Kate Sharma who became Kate, Viscountess Bridgerton on Season 2 of the Netflix series Bridgerton. Note: Ashley’s character Kate and her husband Anthony (portrayed by Jonathan Bailey) have been nicknamed ‘Kanthony’ by fans.

While filming the third season, Ashley revealed to Grazie magazine that she’s “equally as excited” for the show’s “focus on a new love story.” That’s reference to Penelope and Collin’s love story. Ashley says the new love story has been “a long time coming.”

When not filming Bridgerton, Ashley is often turning heads on a red carpet.

As seen above and below at the BAFTAs, Ashley went without a bra when she wore an open fringed top held together by just one row of rhinestones at the neckline. (The top is by designer Alexandre Vauthier.) Ashley’s fans are showering her with compliments including “Slaying!” and “Stunning!”

Get ready to see, er, hear more from Ashley: she is providing the voice of one of the characters in the upcoming animated comedy 10 Lives. It’s about a pampered and selfish cat who, when carelessly loses his ninth life, pleads for another and is granted his wish. Bill Nighy and former One Direction star Zayn Malik provide voices, too.