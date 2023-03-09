Bella Thorne Sizzles in Sheer Black Lace Bodysuit, ‘Reading Receipts’

Hollywood star Bella Thorne (Time Is Up, Shake It Up, Blended) has wore provocative ensembles before but when the 25-year-old redhead shared the photo below, of her “reading receipts” in a sheer black lace suit, she stunned even her most loyal fans. As one replied: “this is fire so beautiful Bella!!”

Swipe the photos below to see the racy lacy two-piece suit from head-to-toe — the flared pants cover her open-toe platform sandals.

Thorne was photographed at the Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini show during Milan Fashion Week but she’s sharing the backseat photo above now to capture her current mood. She captioned it: “Feeling pretty b**** mode might put on my read receipts.”

Note: Reading receipts means reading messages showing that someone has received and opened an email you sent.

Get ready to see more of Thorne: she’s promoting her new sci-fi thriller movie Divinity starring Stephen Dorff (Blade) and Scott Bakula (Quantum Leap, NCIS: New Orleans). It premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

She also finished filming the thriller Rumble Through the Dark about a bare knuckle cage fighter Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight, Thank You for Not Smoking) who “seeks to repay his debts in a final, desperate attempt to salvage the family home of his dying foster mother. Photos above.