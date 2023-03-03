Bella Thorne Flaunts Crazy Curves In Cutout Dress, Models With Elon Musk’s Mom

As an actress, Bella Thorne is known for her roles in movies including Adam Sandler‘s Blended, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, and in The Babysitter film franchise, among others. When not promoting her new movies including Time Is Up and Divinity, the 25-year-old Florida native often models.

Thorne knows how to strike a provocative pose and in fashion-forward ensembles.

When she attended the Roberto Cavalli fashion show, she turned heads in a cut-out dress with a plunging backless design by the famous couture house.

Swipe the series above to see all angles of the dress. The fifth photo features Thorne posing with professional model, Maye Musk, mother of billionaire Elon Musk (owner of Twitter, Tesla).

Get ready to see more of Thorne: her sci-fi thriller movie, Divinity, with Stephen Dorff and Scott Bakula, was just picked up by Utopia after premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

As seen above, Thorne wore another Roberto Cavalli cutout dress to the Sundance premiere.