Avril Lavigne and Fletcher Twin In Matching Thigh-High Stilettos, ‘Hotties’

When not on stage, Canadian-born pop star Avril Lavigne often models. She is a friend of several fashion designers including shoe guru extraordinaire Christian Louboutin. Lavigne traveled to Paris to help Louboutin celebrate his 30 years in the business and his iconic red soled shoes.

Before the Louboutin party (swipe to see Lavigne with the man himself), the pop-punk singer posed in a black t-shirt without pants and a pair of sexy stretch over-the-knee stiletto boots.

As seen above, Lavigne sat next to Fletcher, who was wearing the same black boots. Lavigne called Fletcher a “hottie.”

When Lavigne shared the photos, Fletcher replied with a red heart and fire emoji. Lavigne reciprocated with a black heart and a face blowing a kiss emoji. Fans are hoping for a future collaboration between the two singers. As one wrote: “omg hi😍 please collab one day❤️🔥.”