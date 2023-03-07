Ashley Tisdale Reveals “I’m Not Botox Free Anymore,” Shows Off Mom vs. Business Looks

Singer/actress Ashley Tisdale is known for her Disney roles on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, in the High School Musical film franchise, in the horror comedy film Scary Movie 5, and (as an adult) in the CBS series Carol’s Second Act with TV legend Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond, The Middle), among others.

When not acting, Tisdale spends time with her husband Christopher French, and their adorable daughter Jupiter Iris French, who is turning 2 on March 23. See cute fam photo above.

When Tisdale shared the photos above, she captioned it: “Mom look v. business look.” The mom look features SLVRLAKE wide-leg jeans with a white t-shirt, “cozy cardigan,” and white platform sneakers by Miu Miu. The business look features a KHAITE corduroy and faux fur bomber jacket with capri pants and white loafers.

Tisdale’s fans are showering her with compliments — especially regarding the Khaite bomber jacket, and many are asking for Brutally Honest updates. As one asked: “any news about Brutally Honest? Can’t wait to watch!”

In the Fall, CBS announced that Tisdale would star in an semi-autobiographical comedy series titled Brutally Honest. Written by Carol’s Second Act writers Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, Brutally Honest “explores how having a baby can ruin, save, change, destroy and inspire your marriage…all before lunch.”

While not working on Brutally Honest, Tisdale is keeping it “brutally honest” on Instagram, too. In the video above, she admits to getting Botox “but it’s for a completely different reason.” She says its for TMJ. TMJ disorders cause pain in the jaw joint and in the muscles that control jaw movement.

Tisdale says getting Botox in her jaw has been “so helpful.” In the video, she says, “I finally caved” and admits, “I can’t say I’m Botox free anymore.”

Tisdale’s fans are voicing their “deep appreciation for the transparency.”