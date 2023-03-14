AnnaSophia Robb Stuns in Sheer Clingy Lace Dress, “Insane Last Minute Request”

Hollywood movie star AnnaSophia Robb launched her acting career as a child star: she played the titular role in the TV series Samantha: An American Girl Holiday. Robb is also known for her roles in movies including Because of Winn-Dixie, Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Bridge to Terabithia, and Soul Surfer, among others.

Robb, now 29, is all grown up and proving it in a sheer black lace dress. As seen below, she made quite the impression in the backless clingy gown by New York fashion designer Donna Karan.

Robb also turned heads at the Women in Film event in LA, where she wore a strapless blue denim corset dress (2001 Dior by Galliano). The woman who provided the dress, Cherie Balch, reports that “this was an insane last minute request” by Robb’s stylist which took Balch “some moving of heaven and earth to make happen but totally worth it… I mean just look at her.”

With the photos above, Robb quoted filmmaker Ali Pechman who said: “all boats rise with the tide” and Robb added, “ain’t that truth baby!”