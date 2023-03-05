Anna Camp’s Horror Film Is Making ‘Pitch Perfect’ Fans Shudder

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Anna Camp. She’s best known for her roles as Sarah Newlin on HBO’s vampire drama True Blood, and as Aubrey Posen in the musical comedy Pitch Perfect film franchise with Brittany Snow, Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Elizabeth Banks, among others.

The 40-year-old actress continues to apply her talent in different genres. In the 2022 American Western movie Murder at Yellowstone City, she plays the wife of a minister (Thomas Jane) in a gold-rush boomtown that has gone bust. The couple faces off against the sheriff (Gabriel Byrne). Watch trailer below.

Camp also stars in the cross-generational family drama A Little Prayer, which made its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Her co-stars include David Strathairn, Jane Levy, Celia Weston, and Will Pullen, among others. A Little Prayer was directed and written by Angus MacLachlan (Junebug). See photos below.

But that’s not all! Camp stars in the upcoming supernatural horror movie From Black.

She plays the protagonist, a recovering drug addict who is “desperate for closure and saddled by crushing guilt after the disappearance of her young son” and “is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth about what happened and set things right – if she is willing to pay a terrifying price. How dark is she willing to go for a chance at redemption.”

When Camp announced that From Black will make its premiere on Shutter (on April 28), her fans showered her with compliments and shared their excitement.

As one Pitch Perfect fan replied: “I’m willing to sit scared through a horror movie just to see you in it.” Another chimed in: “I will make sure to restart my subscription to shudder again.”

Shudder (which is owned by AMC Networks) is a self-described “over-the-top subscription video on demand service featuring the best horror, thriller, and supernatural movies.” It’s tag line: “So good, it’s scary.”