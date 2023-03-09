Angela Bassett Flaunts Cinched Waist in Plunging Jumpsuit, ‘Waiting to Exhale’

Hollywood movie star Angela Bassett received her first Academy Award nomination in 1993 for her role as Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It. (Bassett won a Golden Globe Award for her performance, too.) After her Oscar nomination, Bassett went on to star in several movies including Stella Got Her Groove Back, Malcolm X, and Waiting to Exhale, among many others.

Now 64, Bassett received her second Oscar nomination for her supporting role as Queen Ramonda in the 2022 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Bassett already won her second Golden Globe for her performance as Queen Ramonda. She is the first actor in a Marvel movie to win a Golden Globe Award and to nominated for an Academy Award.

While promoting the film and talking about her current recognition and history-breaking honors, Bassett has been turning heads in stunning ensembles. As seen above, Bassett stuns in a lavender feathered jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a light green sash around her cinched waist.

Her fans are going wild over the look and Bassett’s chances of winning an Oscar. As one cleverly replied: “I’m just waiting to exhale for when you finally be presented you’re long due @theacademy.”

Note: Bassett starred in the 1995 film Waiting to Exhale with the late Whitney Houston. It was Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker‘s feature film directorial debut.