Alexandra Daddario Stuns in French Corset Dress, ‘Intense’ Red Lips

Hollywood movie star Alexandra Daddario (Annabeth in the Percy Jackson movie franchise) has been busy this year. After receiving rave reviews for her role as Rachel in the popular series The White Lotus, Daddario landed the lead role in the new AMC series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 36-year-old New York native often models. From Paris, Daddario shared the stunning photos above and below of her modeling a black corset dress with a Victorian-style feel with stiletto sandals and bright red lips. She was in the City of Light for the Dior fashion show.

Celebrity makeup artist Lottie writes that they used Dior’s Addict Lip Maximizer, Intense #8 on Daddario.

Daddario also wore bold red lips for her British Vogue photo shoot, see below.

Get ready to see more of Daddario: she will appear next in the upcoming movie I Wish You All the Best with Cole Sprouse of Riverdale.

I Wish You All the Best is drama that “follows a teen who after being kicked out of the house by their parents, embarks upon a journey of self-discovery that teaches them about love, friendship, and family.” It’s based on the novel of the same title by Mason Deaver. Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why) directs and wrote the script.