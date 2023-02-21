Zoey Deutch Flaunts Spandex Bodysuit, Mark Wahlberg Reacts

Hollywood star Zoey Deutch (Something From Tiffany’s, Not Okay) is the daughter of Back to the Future star Lea Thompson and Mighty Ducks director Howard Deutch. When not on a movie set, Zoey Deutch spends time with her boyfriend, comedian/actor Jimmy Tatro, star of the ABC TV series Home Economics with Topher Grace, among others.

On Tatro’s birthday, Deutch shared the photos (and video) above of the power couple and captioned it: “happy birthday my jim.” Funnyman Tatro replied: “can’t believe you leaked the dance in such early stages but I’ll let it slide,” which is a reference to the video of the couple dancing together during their recent trip to Antarctica with fellow power couple, actress Nina Dobrev and retired Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White.

When mega star Mark Wahlberg (The Departed, The Fighter, Ted, Transformers) saw the photos, he replied to Deutch: “it’s the last pic for me. 😍”

Note: The last photo of the sweet series captures Deutch and Tatro in matching neon bodysuits and tights. Former Disney child star Debbie Ryan (The Suite Life on Deck, Jessie) agrees with Wahlberg, she wrote: “that last one is art.”

While Ryan worked with Deutch on The Suite Life on Deck (Deutch played the recurring role of Maya); Wahlberg worked with Tatro on the 2018 movie Instant Family. In the comedy-drama, Wahlberg and Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids) play a couple who decide to foster and eventually adopt three children. Tatro plays Russell, a friend of the couple who initially doubts their decision to become foster parents but eventually comes around to support them.