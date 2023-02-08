Zoe Saldana Strikes a Topless Pose, Blows a Kiss

Hollywood mega movie star Zoe Saldana has been busy promoting the latest James Cameron Avatar movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, and her Netflix romantic drama miniseries From Scratch, among other projects.

Get ready to see more of Saldana as she reprises her role as Marvel comic character Gamora, now leader of the Ravagers, in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 with Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Sylvester Stallone, among many others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Saldana often entertains her millions of followers on Instagram with gorgeous photos of her. When she shared the stunning topless black-and-white photo above, she captioned it with two wide eye emojis and a pair of red lips blowing a kiss.

It’s not the first time Saldana has been photographed without a top, as seen in the stunning photo above and in the “get ready” video below.

Her fans and famous friends are going wild over the captured moment. Actress Jill Wagner replied with a series of fire emojis.

Saldana is currently filming the upcoming Paramount+ spy thriller series Lioness with Nicole Kidman (Saldana and Kidman co-produce) in Mallorca, Spain. Morgan Freeman stars, too. Note: Aforementioned Jill Wagner is the co-creator of Lioness with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.