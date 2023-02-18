Zoë Kravitz Stuns in Plunging Velvet Dress With ‘Mad Max’ Wife Abbey Lee

Actress Zoe Kravitz (daughter of rock star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet) is known for her roles on Big Little Lies and High Fidelity, and in films including Divergent, The Batman, Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them, and Mad Max: Fury Road, among others.

When not on a movie set, Kravitz works as a brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent (AKA YSL, Saint Laurent) and its Black Opium perfume.

When Kravitz attended the recent Black Opium event in London (above), she wore a stunning YSL black velvet dress with a plunging neckline and white lace trim at the sleeve hem. Swipe the photos above to see Kravitz reunited with her Mad Max: Fury Road co-star, Abbey Lee, who also models for YSL (see below).

In the 2015 movie Mad Max: Road Fury, Lee (The Dag) and Kravitz (Toast the Knowing) played two of the “Five Wives” of villainous warlord Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). See the Five Wives clip below.

Get ready to see more of Kravitz: she’s currently directing a movie titled Pussy Island, starring her boyfriend, actor Channing Tatum (below), Christian Slater and Haley Joel Osment, among others.

Abbey Lee will appear next in the upcoming TV series Florida Man. It’s about an ex-cop who “returns to his home state of Florida to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend” and discovers “what should’ve been a quick gig turns into a wild odyssey.” Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story, Gold) and Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace) co-star. Clark Kellogg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) plays the Sheriff.