Where Was ‘Welcome to Valentine’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Nebraska Town Real?

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel romantic comedy, Welcome to Valentine, is Olivia (Kathryn Davis). After losing her boyfriend and job all at once, she decides to leave the city and return to her hometown in Nebraska, which (wait for it) is called Valentine.

When Olivia is offered a ride from her co-worker’s handsome cousin, George (Markian Tarasiuk), Olivia accepts and — while on the road with George — realizes “love is what truly matters.”

Above: The fictional Valentine, Nebraska in Welcome to Valentine (Hallmark/Crown Media)

Is there a real town called Valentine in Nebraska? Yes, it’s in Cherry County, has a population of 2,633, and reports a median income for a household is $47,639.

Another fun fact about Valentine, Nebraska: the fictional character Rebecca Donaldson AKA Aunt Becky on Full House (played by Lori Loughlin) says that she’s from Valentine, Nebraska. See clip below with Uncle Jesse (John Stamos).

Loughlin went on to star in Hallmark Channel’s popular Canadian West series When Calls the Heart as Abigail Stanton.

Alas, Welcome to Valentine was not filmed in Nebraska: it was filmed in the real city of Ottawa in Ontario, Canada.

Welcome to Valentine premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm ET.