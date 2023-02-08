Vanessa Morgan Wows in Tiny Tie-Up Mini Dress, “Slim Fit”

Hollywood star Vanessa Morgan is known for her roles on MTV’s Finding Carter (Bird), in the Disney movie My Babysitter’s a Vampire, and her current role as Toni Topaz on the CW teen drama Riverdale with Lili Reinhart (Betty), Camila Mendes (Veronica), KJ Apa (Archie), and Cole Sprouse (Jughead), among others.

In the photos below, (l-r): Morgan, Mendes, Reinhart at Coachella.

When not filming Riverdale, Morgan often models. When she shared the stunning photos below — of her modeling a white hot, cut-out, tie-up mini dress with a plunging neckline and looking out the window — she captioned it: “Just over here creepin on my neighbors 😇.” Note: that sheer tie-front dress is by Australian label RUMER.

The dress is called Equinox and is “designed for a slim fit.” The design is “rendered in a weightless fabric” and “boasts an easy-going mini silhouette with an adjustable, plunging neckline and slightly elongated sleeves.”

Morgan’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Riverdale co-star Reinhart replied: “you’re an angel,” and Candice Patton (The Flash) wrote: “Pretty baby.”

Get ready to see more of Morgan: the Season 7 premiere of Riverdale airs March 29 on CW.