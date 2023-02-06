‘The Good Doctor’ Star Fiona Gubelmann ‘Lashes Lustily’ in Sheer Lace Dress

Actress Fiona Gubelmann is known for playing Dr. Morgan Reznick on the popular medical drama The Good Doctor with Freddie Highmore, who plays the protagonist Shaun Murphy, “a young autistic savant surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.”

When not playing a doctor on TV, Gubelmann shares photos of her real self and without a white lab coat.

As seen above, on a windy day, Gubelmann stuns in a see-through or sheer black lace dress by Hill House Home, the New York City design house known for its trademarked Nap Dress. Gubelmann captioned the photo with a quotation from Winnie the Pooh: “Oh the wind is lashing lustily.”

The same quotation applies to the photo above, of Gubelmann modeling a sheer plunging bodysuit in front of a fan. As one fan writes: “Sexy lady.”

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 pm ET on ABC.