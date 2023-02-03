‘The Flash’ Star Kiersey Clemons Shows Off Arms in Crop Top, Keke Palmer Reacts

Hollywood movie star Kiersey Clemons (Dope, Zack Synder’s Justice League, Lady and the Tramp) has many projects to promote this year. The 29-year-old from Pensacola, Florida is promoting her new film, Somebody I Used to Know, with Alison Brie (Community) who stars and co-wrote the script with her husband, Dave Franco (21 Jump Street), who directs.

Watch hilarious trailer below. Clemons plays the cool fiancée.

Get ready to see a lot more of Clemons: she also stars in the romcom The Young Wife with Judith Light (Transparent, Who’s the Boss?) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, Moesha), among others.

When not on a movie set, Clemons often models (as seen in the tight denim corset below) and in a cute baby blue crop top (above). When Keke Palmer (Nope, Hustlers, True Jackson, VP) saw it, she replied: “Throwback! Yassss love the vibe.”

Note: Clemons also stars as DC Comics character Iris West in the upcoming movie The Flash with two former Batmans (Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton) and Michael Shannon (General Zod), among others. The Flash will be released in theaters in June. Sneak peek video below.

Somebody I Used to Know will be released on Amazon Prime on Friday, February 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day.