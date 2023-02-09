Taylor Lautner’s Wife Shares “Cute as Hell” Wedding Photos Taken With Disposable Cameras

Former teen heartthrob Taylor Lautner is best known for his role as shapeshifter Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga movie franchise with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. More recently, he landed the role of Dr. Cassidy Cascade in Scream Queens (Season 2) and as football coach Troy in the Kevin James comedy film Home Team.

Lautner was back in the spotlight last year when he married his girlfriend, nurse Taylor “Tay” Dome, in November 2022. And, yes, she took his surname so they are both named Taylor Lautner. See official wedding photos above as featured in Vogue.

Three months after their big day, Mrs. Lautner shared the candid photos above which she reports were taken by their wedding party with disposable cameras. She recommends having the old-technology at hand to all future brides and grooms.

Engaged to be married Lautner fans are taking notes. One asked for specifics: “Which disposable camera is there a brand because damn those pics are cute as hell.”