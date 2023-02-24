Taylor Dayne Stuns in Tiny Bodycon Mini Dress, ‘Basic Instinct’ Vibes

Singer/songwriter Taylor Dayne is best known for her hit late 1980s songs including ‘Tell It To My Heart,’ and ‘Love Will Lead You Back,’ among others. The two-time Grammy Award nominee, who is now 60, is back on tour. As seen below, Dayne is rocking a bright green tiny bodycon mini dress with thigh-high heeled boots.

When she shared the video below, of her on stage in that dress, sitting on a stool, one fan noted that Dayne was giving “Basic Instinct vibes.” That’s because when Dayne crosses her legs, her underwear is exposed for a millisecond.

As seen in the clip below, Sharon Stone‘s character in Basic Instinct famously crossed her legs while sitting on a chair in an interrogation room.

Get ready to see more of Dayne: she’s been performing with Sheena Easton (below) and in a tiny black lace mini dress.

Easton, 63, is known for her hit single ‘Morning Train (9 to 5)’ and her debut with Prince, ‘U Got the Look,’ among others. Fans of both Dayne and Easton are excited to see the two singers together, as one wrote: “Two voices that keep our generation forever young!” Another replied: “Boom.”