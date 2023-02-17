Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Stuns in Sheer Corset, Kisses “Hot” Belgian Skier

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone is best known for his roles in his Rocky and First Blood (Rambo) film franchises. At home he’s known as Dad. Stallone and his wife, model Jennifer Flavin Stallone, are parents to three daughters who have inherited their mother’s beauty and are following in her footsteps as a model.

The entire family stars in the upcoming reality TV show The Family Stallone on Paramount+, home of Sly’s new drama Tulsa King.

Sophia Stallone, 26, is the eldest of the three Stallone sisters. Sistine, 24, is the middle sister, and Scarlet, who’s about to turn 21 in May 2023, is the youngest.

Above is Scarlet Stallone in the sheer black lace corset. She captioned it: “happy birthday lu, so lucky to have you in my life.” Swipe to see Scarlet kiss “Lu,” AKA 20-year-old alpine skier, Louis Masquelier-Page. The Youth Olympian and World Junior Championship alpine skier is a Belgian/British citizen.

When big sis Sistine saw the photos, she replied “Team Louis” and Sophia replied “my heart exploded.” A non-Stallone family member chimed in with “hottest couple ever.”