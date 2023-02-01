Susan Lucci Flaunts Legs in Off-Shoulder Mini Dress, Leopard Pony Hair Pumps

Actress Susan Lucci is best known for her role as Erica Kane in the daytime soap opera All My Children. Since playing Erica for the last time in 2011, Lucci has landed roles on TV series including Hot in Cleveland, Army Wives, and Devious Maids, among others.

Get ready to see more of the 76-year-old New York native. She’s making her rounds on daytime talk shows including Today with Hoda & Jenna, to promote her new project, Go Red for Women.

As seen above and below, Lucci is flaunting her famous legs in an off-shoulder red mini dress and in a pair of “Kate” leopard-print pony hair pumps by French shoe designer, Christian Louboutin.

Fun fact: Those shoes are named after supermodel Kate Moss, “who inspired the elongated, sharply pointed toes.” They’re made in Italy from leopard-print pony hair and of course have the brand’s iconic iconic lacquered red soles.

Lucci wore those leopard pony hair pumps — and with another off-the-shoulder mini dress — on the daytime talk show Good Day NY!, too (see below).

Go For Red Women is an initiative created by the American Heart Association, designed to increase women’s heart health awareness. Lucci is asking friends and fans to wear red on Friday, February 3, to help raise awareness (and money) for heart disease and stroke research.