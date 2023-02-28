Suki Waterhouse Stuns in Tiny Denim Briefs, Ripped Pantyhose

British model-turned-actress and singer Suki Waterhouse (Seance, A Rainy Day in New York) plays the keyboardist, Karen Sirko, in the rock and roll series Daisy Jones & The Six with Riley Keough, who plays the singer Daisy Jones. (Keough is the daughter of the late singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.) Watch trailer below.

Waterhouse is turning heads in fashion-forward ensembles including the stunning plunging green dress below at the premiere in Los Angeles.

At a press event in New York City, as seen below at the iconic Empire State Building, Waterhouse stunned in a pair of tiny denim briefs with torn black pantyhose, ankle strap stilettos and a white faux fur coat by designer Adrienne Landau. Swipe to see Waterhouse with fellow model-turned-actress Camila Morrone.

Waterhouse captioned the photos below: “the top of the empire state building in no pants. a dream come true.”

P.S. Daisy Jones & The Six, which will be released on Friday, March 3.