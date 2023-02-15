Stephen Amell Flexes Hard, Reveals ‘Heels’ Shirt Under Green Arrow Costume

Actor Stephen Amell is best known for his role as Oliver Queen (aka Green Arrow) on the DC Comics superhero series Arrow (2012–2020) on The CW. Amell recently reprised his role for the final season of The Flash starring Grant Gustin as Barry Allen aka The Flash.

When Amell shared the throwback photo below of him with Gustin, he wrote: “When Barry calls… Oliver answers.”

When Amell shared the selfie below, of him flexing hard in a ripped FWD Florida Wrestling Dystopia t-shirt, he captioned it: “Wearing Heels merch underneath a familiar outfit this evening because I can.”

That familiar outfit is his Green Arrow costume. One last time, Amell will appear in the ninth episode of Season 9 of The Flash, which will air on April 5. See set photo below.

It’s been almost four years since Amell/Green Arrow appeared on The Flash — in the Season 6 episode ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three.’

Amell currently stars in the Starz series Heels with Alexander Ludwig (see above). They play two brothers in a small town in Georgia who compete as rivals in the wrestling ring. Amell plays the ‘heel’ (villain) while his brother plays the ‘face’ (hero).

Amell finished filming Season 2 of Heels — no word yet on a release date.