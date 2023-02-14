Stephanie Beatriz Chops Off Hair, Flaunts Bikini Video, “Love the Cut!”

Actress Stephanie Beatriz is known for her roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Detective Rosa Diaz) and as the voice of Mirabel Madrigal in the animated Disney smash hit Encanto.

When not at work, Beatriz spends time with her family including her husband Brad Hoss and their little girl Roz. When Beatriz shared the video below of her family’s trip to Colombia (they stayed at the Sofitel Barú Calablanca), she wrote: “the best part of the trip was when Roz started saying ‘AGUA’ when she would see the water, the worst part was when she peed on Brad on the plane ride home 🤣.”

Beatriz’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the video — Beatriz is seen in at least four different bikinis during their stay — and especially Beatriz’s new short hair. More than one replied: “Love the cut!” including Beatriz’s former Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Melissa Fumero.

Get ready to see more of Beatriz: she’s working on a new movie, a romantic comedy called Bucky F*cking Dent with David Duchovny (You People, The X Files, Californication) who wrote the screenplay (it’s based on his novel). Duchovny directs and stars opposite Beatriz.

The protagonist is Ted (Logan Marshall-Green, Big Sky), a young man who moves in with his fatally ill father (Duchovny) and enlists his grief counselor Mariana (Beatriz) to fake a Red Sox winning streak.

Note: Bucky Dent played shortstop for the New York Yankees in the 1970s and is most famous for his home run in a tie-breaker game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park at the end of the 1978 regular season. The Yankees went on to win the World Series.