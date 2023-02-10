Sofia Richie Stuns in Backless Dress at Shower With Dad’s Hot Young Girlfriend

Mega star Lionel Richie is the father of social media influencer and model Sofia Richie. After dating pop star Justin Bieber (2016), and reality TV star Scott Disick (father of Kourtney Kardashian‘s children) in 2017, the 24-year-old L.A. native is engaged to be married to Elliot Grainge (see below), son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge.

Below are photos of Sofia — rocking a stunning sheer white backless dress with a plunging neckline — at her bridal shower. Swipe to see Sofia with her big sister, former reality star Nicole Richie.

Photos below are from the moment Elliot proposed. Swipe to see the gigantic diamond ring.

Lionel Richie’s gorgeous girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, 32, attended the bridal shower, too. (Richie is 73.)

With the shower video below, Lisa writes: “To a lifetime of love ✨ showering the bride to be with happiness & blessings.”

Get ready to see more of the Father of the Bride: Lionel Richie returns to the popular TV talent show American Idol with fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on Sunday, February 19.