Sofia Coppola Selling Kirsten Dunst T-Shirts at Uniqlo

Twenty-five years ago, Sofia Coppola made her directorial debut with the 1998 short film Lick the Star (she wrote and produced the 14-minute, black-and-white film, too). The following year Coppola made her name known (better) when she released her 1999 teen drama The Virgin Suicides starring Kirsten Dunst, who went on to star in Coppola’s historical drama Marie Antoinette in 2006.

In between The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette, Coppola was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director in 2003 for her film Lost in Translation with Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson.

To celebrate Coppola’s career, clothing retailer UNIQLO is selling t-shirts featuring scenes and lines depicted in her films, and describes the body silhouette of the t-shirts as having “a girly nuance but is also easy for men to wear.” (Coppola is modeling the ‘I Guess This Is Goodbye’ tee, above.)

The shirts are designed Peter Miles, who does Coppola’s film titles and posters.

Get ready to see more of Coppola: she recently finished directing her ninth film, Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley‘s memoir Elvis and Me. Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi star as Priscilla and Elvis, respectively.