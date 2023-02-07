Snoop Dogg Roasts Grammy Blind Spot, Fans Get His Back

Snoop Dogg is just pointing things out. The man is 0-fer at the Grammys. He’s not saying it hurts. He’s not even saying it’s wrong, though the implication is clear. In fact, Snoop isn’t saying anything but facts, as he writes: “Snoop dogg. 20 nominations. 0 wins.”

The ultimate OG puts his facts next to a pic of the big winners, showing the career Grammy victory totals of Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Eminem and Pharrell. Now Snoop could make the case — he doesn’t but he could — that he has had a bigger impact on the culture than any of them. (Admittedly there are some heavy hitters on the list.)

But Snoop is the CEO!

Fans have his back though, for shizzle, rallying behind the icon and taking the same view Snoop probably does, with one fan writing “you won at life.” Another writes: “my ninja, you have become a global phenomenon.. It’s nothing to a Boss Dogg.”

The artist Layzie Bone put things straight in his response, noting that even though this may look like a blind spot worth bringing attention to, still it’s nothing in the bigger scheme. Bone writes: “The most recognized and famous hip hop artist on the planet if not the most famous person. You the man big bro.”

Even if Snoop feels like he’s taking a hit from the music industry gatekeepers, there is a bright side: nobody takes a hit like Snoop!