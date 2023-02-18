Shania Twain Gets Kissed by Harry Styles in Clingy Yellow Dress

It’s been a busy year for Canadian country pop star Shania Twain. She recently released her sixth studio album, ‘Queen of Me,’ which includes her new hit song ‘Giddy Up!’, and she’s been turning heads on the red carpet of award shows in the U.S. (Grammys, CMAs) and now abroad.

With the photos below and below, Twain reports that she had a “gorgeous” night at The Brit Awards.

For the big event, Twain wowed in a long draped yellow crepe jersey dress by Saint Laurent. Swipe the photos above to see Twain present the Best Song of the Year award to her friend Harry Styles for his hit single ‘As It Was.’

Styles went on to win a total of four Brits Awards.

Watch Styles approach the stage and accept the award from Twain: he gives her a big hug and a kiss. Holding the award in his hand, Styles tells the crowd: “This album and song was the most fun I’ve ever had making music.”

Brits: get ready to see more of Twain: she’s the new judge on the English TV talent competition Starstruck with American Idol fan favorite Adam Lambert.