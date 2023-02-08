Shailene Woodley Gives Seductive Look in Plunging Backless Dress

Hollywood movie star Shailene Woodley is known for her roles on Reese Witherspoon‘s Big Little Lies and in movies including The Descendants with George Clooney, among others.

When the 31-year-old California native posed for the cover of Porter magazine (see below), she also gave an interview and is quoted as saying: “The way that I take care of myself now looks very different to the way I used to.”

The interview is accompanied by a number of photos of Woodley modeling a variety of fashion-forward ensembles.

As seen below, she gives a seductive behind-the-shoulder look in a stunning plunging backless dress by Brooklyn-based designer Peter Do.

As seen on Berlin fashionista Brenda Weischer below, that Peter Do dress comes with a tie to keep it together in the back. (Woodley poses without the tie.) It’s from his 2023 Spring/Summer collection.

Get ready to see more of Woodley: she will appear next on the big screen in the biopic Ferrari with Adam Driver as the legendary Italian car enthusiast Enzo Ferrari.

Woodley plays his mistress, Lina Lardi. Penelope Cruz plays Ferrari’s wife Laura.