Serena Williams Disrupts Exclusive Golf Course in Purple Plaid Pants

After retiring from professional tennis, former world No. 1 champion Serena Williams has been busy spending time with her family, promoting her jewelry collection, and selling products for big brands including Michelob.

As seen below, in Michelob’s new commercial for its Ultra Golf Pack of beer, Serena rocks a purple plaid ensemble as she hits the (fictional) Bushwood Golf Course which is “reopening” on February 12, 2023.

If you don’t recognize the name Bushwood or the tune played in the commercial, Bushwood is the name of the golf course in the iconic movie Caddyshack, and that song is Kenny Loggins‘ hit “I’m Alright,” which has become synonymous with the 1980 comedy movie starring Michael O’Keefe, Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, and Ted Knight, among other funny men.

In Caddyshack, “an exclusive golf course has to deal with a brash new member (Chevy Chase) and a destructive dancing gopher.” In the Michelob commercial, it seems to suggest that Serena is the “new member” who is taking over the golf course.

Fun fact: That’s Scottish-born actor Brian Cox playing with Serena. The Shakespearian actor is known for his TV roles on Succession (Logan Roy) and in films including Braveheart (Argyle) and Rushmore (with Caddyshack star Bill Murray), among others.