Selma Blair Strikes a Pose in Tight Jeans and Stilettos, ‘Perfect Fit’

Hollywood movie star Selma Blair is known for her roles in movies including Cruel Intentions with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Legally Blonde with her other Cruel Intentions co-star Reese Witherspoon, and in the Hellboy fantasy film franchise with Ron Perlman, among others.

Blair is also known as a writer: she wrote about her experiences with multiple sclerosis in her 2022 memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up.

When not acting or writing, the 50-year-old Blair often models. When she shared the stunning series of photos above — she’s modeling designer La Ligne‘s new jeans collection — she wrote of the photo shoot: “Sometimes you get a perfect day. A perfect group. A perfect fit 💛.”

When fellow actress Shannen Doherty (Brenda on Beverly Hills, 90210) saw the photos, she replied, “Gorgeous,” and Blair replied to her comment with a red-lip kiss emoji.

When La Ligne shared the BTS video above of Blair striking several different poses in several chic ensembles, it captioned it: “Punk. Prep. Polish.”