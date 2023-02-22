Selena Gomez Kisses Her Sister, Fans Melt From Cuteness

Superstar Selena Gomez is that rare star whose followers really feel like they are her friends. It’s that kind of relationship, and besides, they’ve known each other forever. So what do you do when your best friend has an adorable little sister? It’s like she’s your sibling, too.

Selena melted her fan-friends’ hearts with her latest Instagram share, giving a kiss to her lil’ sis. She wrote: “Nothing, absolutely nothing like a sisters love. Until they steal your clothes, make up and skin products but whatever she cute.”

Guess who agrees? Millions of people!

Don’t let the two-decade age difference fool you. These two are close and always have been. Selena has been looking out for 9-year-old Gracie Elliott Teefey since the youngster was a toddler.

They hit awards shows together, they pal around.

Back in 2017, Selena pledged: “I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”