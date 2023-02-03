See Kristin Davis Give Flirtatious Smile in ‘And Just Like That’ Sneak Peek

After And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker revealed (with the photo below) that her character, Carrie Bradshaw is going to reunite with her ex-fiance, furniture designer Aiden (John Corbett) on Season 2, SJP’s co-star Kristin Davis (Charlotte) revealed her own sneak peek photo from the set of And Just Like That.

As seen below, with a flirtatious smile and a stunning Oscar de la Renta trench coat and Tods shoulder purse, married lady and mother of two Charlotte is back in an art gallery.

In the beginning of Sex and the City, Charlotte was an art dealer and dreamed of owning her own gallery but gave up her career after marrying Trey — her first husband, before marrying her divorce lawyer Harry (Evan Handler).

No word yet on when Season 2 of And Just Like That will premiere.