Sarah Michelle Gellar Sizzles in Sheer Lingerie Dress, Peek-a-Boo Stilettos

Hollywood movie stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Freddie Prinze, Jr. (She’s All That) met in 1997, while they were both filming the horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer. They played love interests in the movie and their on-screen chemistry translated off-screen as well.

Before the two got married in real life (in 2002), Gellar played the romantic interest of Brendan Fraser‘s character in the 1999 romantic comedy Simply Irresistible.

More than 20 years later and Gellar (Do Revenge, Wolf Pack) and Fraser (The Whale) remain good friends.

As seen in the photos above and below, Gellar presented the American Riviera Award to Fraser at the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) awards ceremony.

For the big event, Gellar stunned in a sheer black dress with a plunging neckline and peek-a-boo stiletto sandals by famous shoe designer Jimmy Choo. Her fans and famous friends are going wild over that dress. As one fan replied: “Sexy hot stunning dress!”

