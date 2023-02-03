Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals “Tickled Pink” Shoe Shop in NYC, Fans Drooling

When not filming the next season of her Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That…, actress Sarah Jessica Parker is working at her new SJP Collection shoe store on Bleecker Street in the famous New York City neighborhood of Greenwich Village.

As seen in the surveillance video above, Parker received help from her family — that’s husband, actor Matthew Broderick (The Producers, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), and their daughters Loretta and Tabitha unpacking boxes in the storefront.

When SJP shared the stunning photos above, including an all-pink interior showroom, she wrote: “Tickled pink to officially introduce SJP Collection at 385 Bleecker Street. A labor of love. And then some. One more sleep until we get to swing open this door and welcome you all inside.”

The grand opening is Saturday, February 4.

Parker’s fans are going wild over the look of the store and the colorful array of merchandise inside. As one replied: “I now have drool on my phone!! Sooo pretty.”