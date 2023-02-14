Robyn Lively Flaunts Sheer Top, Tight Jeans, “Don’t Shy Away From the Hard Stuff”

Actress Robyn Lively is known for her roles in popular 1980s movies including The Karate Kid III (Jessica) and Teen Witch (Louise), among others. So when she shared the photos below, of her on the set of her new movie and rocking “80s hair,” her loyal fans got excited.

When one fan replied “Praying to the 80’s gods that is Louise!!!!” (a reference to her Teen Witch character), Lively replied honestly: “keep praying!” with a weary face emoji.

When Lively shared the sheer top and tight jeans selfies below from her trailer, she wrote: “The more challenging the role, the more terrified it makes me. But wow the pay off is the coolest. Don’t shy away from the hard stuff.”

Lively is filming a new series currently titled Rock Me, with Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints), who plays the protagonist, Jibs McCaffrey, a singer/songwriter from Austin, Texas who got a taste of success in California but hit rock bottom with an addiction to alcohol. The series follows Jibs as he returns home, to Austin, a place “he vowed he’d never return to.”

When Rock Me co-star Jordan Doww (second from right, above) shared the on-set photo below with Lively, he referred to her as “momma.” And yes that’s David Koechner (Anchorman, The Office, The Goldbergs) to the left of Lively.

When not on a movie set, Lively is turning heads on a red carpet with her sister Blake Lively and brother-in-law Ryan Reynolds (see above).