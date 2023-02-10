Rita Ora, Courtney Love Pose in Matching Cutout Dresses, Knee-High Wedge Boots

English pop star/actress/model Rita Ora turns heads wherever she goes. And the Fendi show in Paris is no exception. But when Ora sat down and posed in matching Fendi cut-out blue dresses (and identical blue knee-high platform boots with a 5.5″ wedge heel) with American rock star, former frontwoman for Hole, Courtney Love Cobain, the red carpet photographers were given a gift.

When Ora shared the stunning photos below (swipe to see her with Love Cobain), she wrote: “Paris, je t’aime 🇫🇷❤️ Can’t wait to come back again!”

When Halsey saw the photos of Courtney Love at the Fendi show, she replied: “You look radiant!”

Ora evidently likes dynamic blonde American women. She is also a fan of American movie star Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino), who makes a cameo appearance in Ora’s new music video, ‘You Only Love Me.’ See below.