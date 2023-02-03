Reese Witherspoon Steals Sizzling Actress Back From Jennifer Lopez, “Bend and Snap”

Jennifer Lopez is delivering what fans want in her throwback rom-com with weapons, Shotgun Wedding. But it isn’t just Lopez and co-star Josh Duhamel who are making the noise. It’s also the best cinematic mother-in-law in recent memory, played by red hot Jennifer Coolidge, who’s winning big praise for the film.

And now superstar Reese Witherspoon wants Coolidge back, thank you very much. That’s right, Witherspoon says that Coolidge will appear in Legally Blonde 3 — and as Elle Woods’s pal Paulette Bonafonté, she may even bend and snap in it.

Coolidge could not be hotter given her star turn in The White Lotus on HBO (Emmy 2022) and her JLo movie. And of course Witherspoon isn’t really stealing her. Coolidge is happy to go — she’s excited not only to work with Witherspoon but also with Mindy Kaling, who wrote the LB3 screenplay.

Speaking of stealing. Coolidge is a such sought-after partner for Hollywood’s leading ladies — and there are few brighter than Witherspoon and Lopez — because while she is a scene stealer, she somehow manages to execute her theft while also making her co-stars look great.

It’s a rare talent. Look how much Lopez enjoys it:

Kaling described Coolidge’s effect on a film this way: “She elevates any material and she is just like… She can just do a glance, it is just hilarious.” Bend. And snap.

There is as yet no release date for Legally Blonde 3.