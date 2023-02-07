Rachel Zegler Flaunts Tight Crop Top, Boyfriend Josh Rivera “Told Me To Post This”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Rachel Zegler. The star of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (Maria) has many projects to promote this year including Shazam! Fury of the Gods with Zachary Levi, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren.

After Shazam!, Zegler will appear next on the big screen in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and her real life boyfriend, Josh Andres Rivera (who played Chino in West Side Story).

See cute couple photo below at the Oscars.

When not on a movie set, Zegler pleases her millions of followers on Instagram by sharing photos of herself. When she shared the tight crop top photo below, she wrote: “josh told me to post this and i was gonna tag him on my boobs but he didn’t answer my text and i didn’t wanna do it without his consent. @joshandresrivera this is love.”

As seen in the photo below, Josh knows how to rock a tight crop top, too.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be in theaters on March 17. Second trailer below.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled for a November 2023 release.