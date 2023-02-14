Rachel Bilson Tugs Down Pants Reveal Sheer Bodysuit, ‘Such a Turn On’

Actress Rachel Bilson is known for her roles on Hart of Dixie and The O.C., among others. Most recently she starred in an episode (‘Danny’s Story’) of the anthology series Accused on Fox. Bilson played a hospice caregiver named Alison who, after her patient died at home, married her rich husband (Jack Davenport). The widower’s teenage son (Reid Miller) suspects foul play.

When not acting or hosting her podcast Broad Ideas, Bilson is promoting her work as seen in the Accused cast photo shoot above. For the promo event, Bilson stunned in a sheer black bodysuit and white suit.

Swipe the photo above to see the video in which Bilson pulls her pants down to reveal that it’s not really a bodysuit she’s wearing but a sheer Commando top that she (and her stylist Nicole Chavez) turned into a snug bodysuit by folding the end of the top into her lacy white underwear. As one fan replied: “That video is such a turn on.”

New episodes of Accused air Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on FOX.