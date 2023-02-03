Priyanka Chopra Stuns in ‘No Pants’ Trend, Says Celine Dion “Is So Funny”

Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra (wife of pop star Nick Jonas) is featured on the cover of the February 2023 issue of British Vogue. With the editors of the fashion magazine, Chopra talks about working with singing sensation Celine Dion (they’re in the upcoming movie Love Again together), and the support she receives from her husband.

As seen in the photo above, Chopra is jumping on the “no pants” fashion trend as she poses in a red sweater with a tie-front, plunging neckline and short hemline by New York designer Michael Kors.

The blue-and-white bodycon dress above is by Off White. With the photo, the new mom pulls a quote from the British Vogue interview: “You see me all over socials and all over the world, talking about all the things, but if you actually look, I’ve really just scratched the surface.”

In Love Again, Chopra plays the protagonist: a young woman who “tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number. She forms a connection with the man (Sam Heughan) the number has been reassigned to.”

See photos below of Heughan with Dion and Chopra. Chopra also reveals a fact that may come as a surprise to casual fans of Dion, who sings with such dramatic passion. Of Dion’s acting debut, Chopra says: “She’s so funny in this movie.”

Love Again will be released in theaters on May 12.