Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour Backs Brutal Roger Waters Takedown

Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour didn’t say much in sharing lyricist Polly Samson‘s tweet about (and at) fellow Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters. Gilmour didn’t have to add much, because Samson’s takedown of Waters was brutal and comprehensive. Gilmour merely confirmed her assertions from his viewpoint, writing: “Every word demonstrably true.”

And what were Samson’s words on Waters, the former Floyd visionary?

Samson wrote “Sadly Roger Waters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac.”

Every word demonstrably true https://t.co/KWk4I3bMTN — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) February 6, 2023

Waters had defended himself against charges of anti-Semitism earlier on Twitter, writing: “Against the backdrop of the outrageous and despicable smear campaign by the ISRAELI LOBBY to denounce me as an ANTI-SEMITE, WHICH I AM NOT, NEVER HAVE BEEN and NEVER WILL BE.”

If you want to hear a rock star opine on geopolitics and war, you can read Waters’ interview about how his thoughts have, in his opinion, evolved on Russia, Israel, Putin, Ukraine, etc. It’s the ideas he expresses there that presumably compelled Samson’s response.

Waters’ Twitter account subsequently posted a defense, calling Samson’s words “wildly inaccurate.” There is not, as yet, any response from Waters about Gilmour’s assent while sharing Samson’s comments.

Background:

David Gilmour and Roger Waters were co-founders of the legendary rock band Pink Floyd. However, their relationship became strained over the years due to creative and personal differences.

The main source of conflict between the two was the control and direction of the band. Waters was the primary lyricist and conceptual mastermind behind the band’s early work, but Gilmour’s musical contributions became increasingly important over time. This led to disagreements over the creative direction of the band and the division of royalties and credit.

In 1985, Waters left Pink Floyd and launched a lawsuit against the remaining members over the use of the band’s name and material. The lawsuit was eventually settled, but the tension between the two continued for many years.

In recent years, Gilmour and Waters have reunited for occasional performances, but their relationship remains strained. Despite the challenges, Pink Floyd remains one of the most influential and successful rock bands of all time, and their music continues to inspire new generations of fans.