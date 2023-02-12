Paul Walker’s Daughter Responds to Michelle Rodriguez Before ‘Fast X’

The Hollywood stars of the soon-to-be-released tenth installment of the Fast & Furious movie franchise, Fast X, are getting fans revved up on social media. Rapper/actor Ludicris is posting selfie videos with co-stars Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel, among others. Below is the trailer that just dropped.

While moviegoers will get to see a number of fresh faces in Fast X — Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Rita Moreno (Anita in the original West Side Story movie), among others — the OGs of the Fast & Furious family will continue to dominate the screen including Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

With the video above, Rodriguez thanks the Fast family and fans and apologizes: “Sorry I’m late on the fast countdown, I’m not really big on social media just wanted to share some love… @meadowwalker, he’d be so proud of you Meadow, carrying that torch.”

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker (who died in 2013), replied to Rodriguez: “I love you” with two red heart emojis.

As seen above, Meadow Walker (who is now a professional model) keeps in close touch with her father’s former co-stars including Vin Diesel and Ludacris.

Fast X will be in theaters on May 19, 2023.