Pamela Anderson Strolls In See-Thru Dress, Says Home Is “Like Marrying A Rock Star”

Pamela Anderson is telling her love story, and as with most memoirists it’s a story about loving oneself — in a good, healthy way, that is. Anderson told her story in words in her popular book, Love, Pamela, which the publisher pitches to readers with this: “The actress, activist, and once infamous Playboy Playmate reclaims the narrative of her life in a memoir that defies expectation in both content and approach.”

But mesmerizing as her prose may be, now Anderson is telling her story in pictures too — not just words — in the Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story.

Given that this is the cultural icon Pamela Anderson, a woman renowned around the globe for her beauty, the picture version of her life story is getting a little bit more attention — for better or worse.

Anderson, who knows how to move product, recently shared a scene in which she strolls outside in the sunshine wearing a sheer sheath dress that teases viewers as the sunlight strikes the famous star, revealing and hiding her at once.

Music accompanies as Anderson ruminates about spending time in the house she grew up in, somehow equating moving back to her childhood home with something fewer people experience. What’s that?

Anderson says moving home is “triggering and crazy just like marrying a rock star.” If that makes marrying a rock star sound boring, you’re not alone in your thinking. But fans don’t care if Anderson’s analogy seems a stretch. They love her anyway.

As one writes: “One of the most honest and lovely documentaries I’ve ever watched. Thank you for sharing and I’m so excited for your book to get here.”

The comments are filled with such love. Here’s yet another example: ” just watched your documentary! Always admired you and after this even more. We need to normalize talking about out traumas because that’s the part what makes us, us.”