Pamela Anderson Arches Back in Sexy Cutout Dress, Elizabeth Hurley Reacts

It’s been a busy new year for celebrity Pamela Anderson. The former Playboy model and Baywatch star has released her first memoir, Love, Pam: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry and Truth, and is promoting her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, which is told by Anderson herself.

On Valentine’s Day, Anderson shared the stunning photos above, of her modeling a Baywatch bathing-suit inspired bodycon dress. She captioned the series: “Self care is the start of any great love affair.” Swipe to see Anderson making a funny face. More than one fan replied: “Glad to see you looking so happy.”

When Anderson shared the no makeup photos (as seen in WWD) above and below — in which she reveals the freckles on her face — her fans and famous friends went wild with praise.

When Hollywood movie star and model Elizabeth Hurley saw Anderson’s arched back cutout dress photos above, she dropped a series of red heart emojis. Hurley knows how to strike a pose in a cutout dress, too (see below).

Former One Tree Hill actress Bethany Joy Lenz is a fan of Anderson’s, too. She replied to the new photos with a memory: “You’re still as beautiful and lovely as you were in the 90s. I remember visiting the Home Improvement set when I was a teenager, hanging backstage w the boys, I caught a glimpse of you in the HMU room in your overalls with no makeup and thought you were the prettiest woman I’d ever seen. I noticed the way you interacted with crew and how kind you were. Been a fan ever since. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you.”