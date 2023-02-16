Olivia Culpo launched her professional career as a beauty pageant titleholder. After winning both Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012, Culpo pursued an acting career and appeared in TV series including I Feel Pretty and Model Squad, and in music videos including the 2014 hit ‘Jealous’ with her then-boyfriend singer Nick Jonas. (Jonas married Miss World 2000 titleholder, actress/model Priyanka Chopra in 2018).

It’s no secret that the 30-year-old Rhode Island native, Culpo, knows how to turn heads. As seen in the photos above, she rocked a strapless mini dress with open-toe stiletto sandals at a recent Sports Illustrated party, which was sponsored by Captain Morgan Rum (note can in Culpo’s hand). She cleverly captioned the photos: “Aye aye @captainmorgan.”

Culpo’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the dress including actress Francesca Eastwood (daughter of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood) who replied: “Wow.” And Jena Sims Koepka (wife of golf pro Brooks Koepka) replied: “Love the dress.”

Culpo is dating a professional athlete, too — NFL running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers. As seen below, the power couple got dressed up for a formal NFL event.

That “sublime” sheer corseted dress Culpo is wearing is by designer Sebastian Gunawan, who is known for designing wedding gowns.

More than one fan noted that the photos of McCaffrey and Culpo are giving “wedding reception vibes,” and several are voicing concern that McCaffrey will never propose married to Culpo. As one wrote: “I hate asking women this question coz I understand 😢 but yeah, this relationship gives me anxiety the longer he takes to propose.” They have been dating since the summer of 2019.