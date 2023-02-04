‘Octomom’ Celebrates Kids’ 14th Birthday With Donuts, “Hope We Continue To Grow”

Nadya Suleman is known publicly as ‘Octomom’ — a moniker given to her after she gave birth to octuplets (six male, two female) in January 2009. She named the children: Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Nariyah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai. Every child’s middle name is Angel.

On their first birthday (see photo above), in January 2010, Suleman told People magazine: “I don’t get much sleep, but I’m used to that. Once one of the kids gets up, they all get up. Some nights I don’t sleep at all or as little as half an hour. On the good nights I may get up to two full hours. The longest I’ve gone without sleeping is 72 hours. It’s hard, but I’m continuing to move forward with my life and trying to be the best mother I can be.”

Below is photo (dated August 2022) Suleman captioned: “First day of 8th grade.”

The 47-year-old California native recently celebrated her children’s 14th birthday.

With the photo above — of all eight children holding different kids of donuts — Suleman wrote a message to them: “The struggles we’ve endured over the years, have strengthened our connections to one another. By facing new challenges in the years to come, I hope we will continue to grow as a family.”