Nicole Ari Parker Flaunts Louis Vuitton Bomber Jacket, White Pants in NYC

Actress Nicole Ari Parker is known for her TV roles on Empire (Giselle Barker), Chicago P.D. (Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller), and currently on the Sex and the City spin-off HBO series And Just Like That… (Lisa Todd Wexley) with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Dixon.

Lisa made her debut on the show in the episode ‘Hello, It’s Me,’ where she runs into Carrie (Parker), Charlotte (Davis), and Miranda (Dixon) during their traditional brunch. Lisa knows Charlotte as their kids take piano lessons together. Lisa can afford her fancy threads thanks to her wealthy husband, Herbert, a hedge fund guy.

While filming Season 2 of And Just Like That…, Parker flaunted her new fashion-forward wardrobe for the Spring season in New York City. She’s rocking a grassy green monogram toweling bomber jacket by famous French design house Louis Vuitton.

The color is inspired by the iconic tennis lawns of Wimbledon “while its toweling composition infuses it with a retro sportswear feel.”

When singer/actress Vanessa Williams saw the look, she left just one word: “Darling!!!” and three fire emojis.

Note: The white flower pants Parker wears are by Rosie Assoulin; and the yellow purse is by Italian designer Veronica Silicani.

Even when not playing Lisa on the show, Parker looks très chic. Check out the video above, in which she gives in a tour (in a tuxedo mini dress!) of her NYC apartment which she shares with her husband, actor Boris Kodjoe and their two kids.